Leg-spin legend

LAHORE: Former Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, credited for reviving the art of leg-spin bowling in 1970s and ‘80s, died of a heart attack in his hometown Lahore on Friday.

“My father never had a heart problem so it was sudden and shocking that he suffered a severe attack and could not survive,” his son Salman said. Qadir, who would have turned 64 on September 15, was one of the favourites of former captain Imran Khan — now Pakistan’s Prime Minister.

Qadir made his Test debut against England in 1977 and went on to play 67 Tests, taking 236 wickets with a best of 9-65 against England at the same venue in 1987. Those figures are still the best by a Pakistan bowler in a Test innings.

He also took 132 wickets in 104 One-day Internationals, with Imran using him as an attacking weapon in the 1983 World Cup held in England. He played his last international match in 1993.

Qadir’s unique dancing action was as attractive as it was destructive, spinning the ball prodigiously. He had a lethal googly and a flipper. He was particularly successful against England, taking 89 wickets in 16 Tests. Against Australia, he took 45 wickets in 10 Tests. He was a useful lower order batsman, and contributed with the bat in many of Pakistan’s wins. He also captained Pakistan in five ODIs. His first class career spanned two decades — from 1975-76 to 1995-96.

Legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne — the second highest Test wicket taker with 708 (only behind Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan’s 800) — was a big fan of Qadir. Former Pakistan captains Wasim Akram, Moin Khan, Rashid Latif and Waqar Younis led the condolence messages, saying Qadir’s death was “a great loss of Pakistan cricket”. “We have lost a great man who was an institution in himself,” said Wasim who played alongside Qadir in the 1980s.

Qadir worked with Pakistan cricket in several capacities, including chief selector, after his playing career was over and ran a private academy just outside Gaddafi Stadium.

“PCB is shocked at the news of ‘maestro’ Abdul Qadir’s passing and has offered its deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the PCB tweeted. His sons Rehman, Imran, Suleman and Usman are first class cricketers.