Chapters on environmental protection to be included in school textbooks

Sindh Environment and Law Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that chapters related to environmental protection will be included in the textbooks of the province.

He stated this on Friday while talking to media after visiting the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) head office. He said that a meeting would be held with the Sindh Education Department officials to include chapters on environmental protection in the school textbooks.

Wahab said that the SEPA would take due punitive action against the hospitals of the province which were involved in violation of the law in disposing of their clinical waste. He said that clinical waste disposal system of every hospital would be duly assessed to detect hazardous practices in this regard.

He also appealed to the industrialists of the province to act upon the environmental protection laws in proper disposal of the industrial waste being generated by their industrial units. He said that special plantation drive would be kicked off in the industrial estates of the city to make them green.

The provincial adviser said that the provincial government would take action against the elements responsible for openly dumping clinical waste on the beach along the Seaview, adding that the cleanliness work on the beach was underway after clinical waste was dumped there.

He said that the campaign of the provincial government against the use of polythene bags had been becoming popular among the people of the province for the sake of safeguarding its environment. He said that a wetland park would be established in the city in collaboration with the private sector and progress in this regard would be made after the Ashura holidays.