Nation observes Kashmir Solidarity Day today

ISLAMABAD: The nation will observe Defense and Martyrs Day on Friday as Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm the support of Pakistani nation to the oppressed people of Indian Held Kashmir.

Since August 5, 2019, the residents of the held valley are living under a strict curfew and other crippling restrictions. This was even a day before Indian government abrogated Articles 370 and 35A, revoking the special status of India’s only Muslim-majority state.

By stripping Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) of its special status, New Delhi blocked its right to frame its own laws and allowed non-residents to buy property. More than 4,000 people have been detained since August 5.

Friday will mark the 54th anniversary of 1965 Pakistan-India war when our valiant forces defended the country from Indian attack on Pakistani soil. This year, the day would be observed to pay tributes to our martyrs and to reaffirm our commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

The day will begin with 31-gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals. Special prayers will be offered after Fajr prayer in mosques for independence of Held Kashmir from the clutches of India. `Fateha and Quran Khawani will also be held for all those, who have laid their lives in the line to serve the nation. According to the interior ministry, the offices throughout the country will be closed by 3pm to mark the day and show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and martyrs. People are encouraged to visit the families of the martyrs, to ensure them of full support. Special events will be held to mark the day. Wreath laying ceremonies will be held at the mausoleums of the recipients of Nishan-e-Haider (the highest gallantry award), which will be attended by the senior officials of the respective areas across the country.