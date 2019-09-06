Student tortured to death in Gulshan-e-Ravi

LAHORE: A 9th class student died after being tortured in a private school in Gulshan-e-Ravi on Thursday. The victim Bilal's family alleged that the boy was severely tortured at school, on which he went unconscious. Ironically, the school administration did not shift the boy to hospital. Police shifted the body to morgue. Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas has expressed deep grief over tragic incident of death of a student of a private school and assured the bereaved family that justice would be served. In a social media post, the minister reiterated the department’s zero-tolerance towards corporal punishment of any kind in schools. CEO District Education Authority (DEA) Lahore Pervaiz Akhtar said FIR was registered against the teacher and also against the school management.