close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2019

Private hospital admins in Punjab to combat dengue

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2019

MULTAN: The City District Administration Thursday decided to engage private hospital administrations to combat dengue menace. A comprehensive strategy to combat dengue was finalised at Multan Circuit House in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak. According to officials, anti-dengue teams would keenly monitor likely dengue breeding sites in the district in collaboration with private hospitals administration to eliminate the threats of dengue attack.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan