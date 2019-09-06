Private hospital admins in Punjab to combat dengue

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: The City District Administration Thursday decided to engage private hospital administrations to combat dengue menace. A comprehensive strategy to combat dengue was finalised at Multan Circuit House in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak. According to officials, anti-dengue teams would keenly monitor likely dengue breeding sites in the district in collaboration with private hospitals administration to eliminate the threats of dengue attack.
MULTAN: The City District Administration Thursday decided to engage private hospital administrations to combat dengue menace. A comprehensive strategy to combat dengue was finalised at Multan Circuit House in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak. According to officials, anti-dengue teams would keenly monitor likely dengue breeding sites in the district in collaboration with private hospitals administration to eliminate the threats of dengue attack.