Private hospital admins in Punjab to combat dengue

MULTAN: The City District Administration Thursday decided to engage private hospital administrations to combat dengue menace. A comprehensive strategy to combat dengue was finalised at Multan Circuit House in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak. According to officials, anti-dengue teams would keenly monitor likely dengue breeding sites in the district in collaboration with private hospitals administration to eliminate the threats of dengue attack.