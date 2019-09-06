Lyles happy to see Coleman cleared over missed tests

BRUSSELS, Belgium: American Noah Lyles hailed Christian Coleman’s exoneration from alleged doping violations as great news for the US team at the world championships that start later this month in Doha.

Coleman had faced a potential two-year suspension after drug testers reported they were unable to locate him on three separate occasions in a 12-month period. However the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) dropped the case after determining that the time-frame exceeded the specified one-year period.

“Well, I’m glad to see him running again. I don’t wish ill upon anybody,” Lyles said ahead of Friday’s Diamond League final in Brussels. “I’m happy that we can have a strong team going for the US in the 100m.”

Lyles, 22, admitted that he relies on his mother to input his “whereabouts” details to USADA at the start of each quarter. “I started when I was 17, I swear I was one of the youngest on the USADA list, I wasn’t even a pro,” said the sprinter who became the fourth fastest of all time over 200m with his 19.50sec in Lausanne.