Thailand, BD qualify for Women’s T20 World Cup

DUBAI: Thailand women made history on Thursday after qualifying for their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup, to be played in Australia next year.

They did so with an emphatic eight-wicket win by chasing 68 in their semi-final match against Papua New Guinea in Dundee, where Thailand dominated the game with an all-round display that saw a frugal bowling performance, two run-outs and a convincing batting show.

Thailand’s feat was achieved in the 18th over with 15 balls to spare. Bangladesh also sealed their berth for the T20 World Cup, with a four-wicket win against Ireland in the first semi-final in Dundee. Next year’s edition will be the fourth time Bangladesh women will participate in the T20 World Cup after 2014, 2016 and 2018. Bangladesh chased down their target of 86 with nine balls to spare after bowing out Ireland for 85 in 20 overs.