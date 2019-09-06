Best defence

Pakistan’s literacy rate is 62 percent which means 38 percent of the population is illiterate. Education is the most valuable aspect of life and is considered the cheapest defence of a nation, so in order to develop we need to educate our nation and eradicate illiteracy. There are many reasons for the low literacy rate in Pakistan – for eg: poverty, overpopulation, regional disparity. Individuals without the adequate level of literacy cannot be involved fully in social and political affairs. Also because of illiteracy rate there is a high unemployment rate in the country.

The government should take measures to increase the literacy rate. It should increase the education budget, establish more schools and appoint qualified teachers, and make primary education mandatory for everyone as well as make education free for all up to a certain age. The government should provide incentives to the poor and to motivate them to educate their children. Responsible authorities should check low literacy rate areas and should take steps to punish parents for not educating their children.

Tahira Shafi

Karachi