‘Communication skills vital to excel in every sphere of life’

FAISALABAD: Effective communication skills are prerequisite to excel in every sphere of life, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the orientation of Access English Micro Programme here on Wednesday. The VC stressed upon the need to refurbishing the communication skills of the students that would open up new horizons of the progress. He said that besides writing, especial attentions must be paid to the pronunciation. He praised the initiatives of the US Consulate for the English micro scholarship programme. He said that English programme would enable the students to hunt the scholarships abroad with effective communication skills in a befitting manner.

He said that the English connects the world and the students must be imparted with all segments of the effective communication. He added that effective communication skills were essential to learn from the experiences of the other nations. He urged the participants to hone their communication skills, resulting in bearing fruits in term of successes in their respected fields.

UAF Community College Principal Dr Haq Nawaz Bhatti said that all-out efforts were being made to ensure the quality education at the campus and to produce trained manpower.

Dr Asim Aqeel said that the English micro scholarship was a huge opportunity for the underprivileged people to learn. English, being a language of globe, links the people to the world of knowledge.

Librarian Umar Farooq said that during the last batch 2017-2019, as many as 100 students had passed out and now in the session 2019-2021, around 150 students were enrolled under the programme.

Power shutdown notice: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued power shutdown notice for September 5 (Thursday) due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Sein Wazir Ali feeder, Aminpur city, new Langrana and Gatti feeders will remain suspended from 9am to 2pm.

Three killed in separate road accidents: Three persons were killed in different road accidents in Tehsil Jaranwala on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Imran of Chak 128-GB was standing along the canal road when a recklessly driven bus hit him. He sustained severe injuries and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. In another accident, two persons were killed when a car collided with a tractor-trolley in the limits of Lundianwala police station. Police have handed over the bodies to heirs after completing legal formalities.

1,040 servants registered: The Labour Department registered 1,040 domestic servants in all the four districts of the division.

According to official source, a special survey was conducted with the collaboration of civil society, social workers and residential colonies in Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot districts. After completion of registration, the Social Security Department would issue them social security cards, the source added.