All-new Honda Accord launched

LAHORE: Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has launched the All-new Honda Accord, one of the high-end models that have received an excellent response from customers globally, a statement said on Wednesday.

The All-new Honda Accord was launched in Lahore at Honda Plant, Manga Mandi, it added. Hironobu Yoshimura, president and CEO of Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited, expressed his views about the legacy of Honda and its contribution in the automobile industry.

He officially introduces the all-new Honda Accord, the premium sedan that has been mastered through time. It challenges all the limits by offering impressively powerful drive and advanced safety technology.

“We are confident that all-new Accord will further strengthen our brand presence in the country.” Amir Nazir, general manager sales and marketing, gave an overview of the car and highlighted the new features. He said the 10th generation Honda Accord is powered by 1.5L VTEC TURBO engine with Earth Dreams Technology, which delivers powerful performance and fuel efficiency.