Launch of Pak Navy vessel held in Romania

ISLAMABAD: Launching ceremony of state-of-the-art 2,300 tonnes offshore patrol vessel-II, being built for Pakistan Navy was held at M/s Damen Shipyard Galati, Romania.

Chief of Staff (Personnel) Vice Admiral Ather Mukhtar was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Admiral Ather Mukhtar underscored the importance of Corvettes in the maritime domain. He further added that these platforms will act as force multipliers in enhancing Navy’s capability of safeguarding maritime frontiers and would offer more flexibility in the conduct of Pakistan Navy’s initiative of independent regional maritime security patrols in the Indian Ocean region.

He also lauded the professionalism of M/s Damen Shipyards and cooperation in delivering cutting edge technologies to Pakistan Navy in the form of Corvettes. Corvettes are multi-purpose platforms of medium size and tonnage. Signing of contract for construction of two Corvettes for Pakistan Navy was held in 2017.

The launching ceremony was also attended by the chief naval overseer (Romania), and officials of Ministry of Defence Production and Pakistan Navy.