Denial of facilities to Zardari: Court seeks Adiala Jail response

ISLAMABAD: In a contempt of court petition filed by the PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday, the accountability court sought a reply from the Adiala Jail authorities about the facilities being provided to him.

Duty Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan took up Zardari’s petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against the jail authorities for not providing him with the air-conditioner facility.

His counsel Sardar Latif Khosa argued that despite court orders his client was not being given air-conditioner and "Better Class" facilities. He said Zardari would bear the expenditures of the required facilities from his own pocket.

“Zardari was also given facilities in jail in 1999 and he was senator at that time,” he added.

To this, the judge asked if at that time the facilities had been given by the state. Zardari’s counsel replied in the affirmative.

Khosa told that court that his client was a former president and currently a Member of Parliament and the Constitution had allowed him extra facilities for life time.

He further told the judge that Zardari was suffering from cardiac problems and such attitude by the jail authorities might create more health issue for him.

Khosa told the court that the jail administration was not complying with the court orders.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that provision of air-conditioning facility was not included in the court orders.

The jail representative said approval had been sought from the home secretary for provision of air-conditioner facility and would be installed as soon as the permission was granted.

The court sought a complete report from the jail administration on the facilities being provided to Zardari till Wednesday and adjourned the hearing.