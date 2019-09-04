Saudi, UAE FMs visit Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach on Indian-occupied Kashmir has seen born fruit as the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are expected to visit Pakistan today to discuss the prevailing regional situation with the Pakistani leadership, Geo News reported.

According to Radio Pakistan, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir will arrive in Islamabad today on a day-long visit. During his stay, he will hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss bilateral relations and the regional situation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan — would also be arriving in Islamabad for a one-day state visit on Wednesday, Geo News reported. According to the Saudi embassy in Islamabad and diplomatic sources, topics that would be discussed in the Pakistan-Saudi and Pakistan-UAE meetings include bilateral relations, and the situation in the region, including that of Afghanistan and especially Kashmir, as well as global matters.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir in a telephone call. The kingdom’s official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) confirmed the crown prince received a telephone call from the Prime Minister. “During the call, they reviewed relations between the two countries and the latest developments in the region,” the SPA reported.—News Desk