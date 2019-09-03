Saudi FM to visit Pakistan next week

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir is expected to visit Pakistan most likely within this week to discuss deteriorating situation in South Asia after annexation of Held Kashmir by Indian government.

Adel Al-Jubeir held a meeting with Pakistan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz in Riyadh on September 1 to discuss the Kashmir situation besides other issues. He also discussed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s likely visit to Saudi Arabia after his UN visit during this month.

This will be the first highest level visit by a brotherly Muslim country after India’s unilateral action of Aug 5 in contravention of UN resolutions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken thrice with Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman since India’s annexation of Held Kashmir.

The visit of Saudi minister will play an important role in a strong and joint front for implementation of UN resolutions for self-determination of Kashmiri people.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki in a newspaper interview on September 1 stated that Saudi Arabia supports settlement of Kashmir dispute as per international resolutions and was concerned at end of special status of Kashmir by Indian government.