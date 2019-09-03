Abbottabad retain All-Pakistan Blind Cricket title

PESHAWAR: Abbottabad retained the title for the third consecutive years after defeating Attock by nine wickets in the All-Pakistan Blind Cricket Tournament final as part of 27th National Special Games played at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Attock skipper won the toss and elected to bat first. They set up 224 runs. In reply Abbottabad international skipper Riasat hammered a cracking 115 and reached the target for the loss of one wicket in 17.3 overs.

MNA Uzma Riaz Jadoon was the chief guest on this occasion. Station Commander Abbottabad Brig Faisal, former Director Sports Tariq Mehmood, Manager Abbottabad Cricket Stadium Shoukat Gul Jadoon, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present during the final..

Speaking on this occasion Abbottabad Blind Cricket team chief Muhammad Bilal presented the report and lauded Directorate of Sports KP for holding international level festival which involved more than 500 players with disability.He also appreciated Tariq Mehmood for masterminding the Games 27 years ago and now it becomes the only National level event for the persons with disabilities.