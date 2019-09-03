Suspect dies after jumping from court building

A suspect arrested over an alleged kidnapping died after jumping from a court’s building in the Malir area on Monday.

He had been brought to the court within the limits of the Malir City police station by an investigation wing of the Steel Town police station.

According to Steel Town SHO Shakir Ali, a 26-year-old Junaid Anjum, son of Roshan Din, was arrested on Saturday by police on charges of kidnapping a girl and an FIR (No. 289/19) under Section 365-B was registered against him.

As he appeared before the court, he jumped from the second floor of the building, suffering injuries. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

Man ‘commits suicide’

A 50-year-old man identified as Saleemullah was found dead at a house located on Street No. 3, Usmanabad area, within the limits of the Garden police station. His body was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities.

Police also reached the property and inquired about the death. The initial police initial suggest that the man committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.

Body found

A man was found dead on the Quaidabad flyover within the jurisdiction of the Shah Latif police station. His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. The man was later identified as 26-year-old Bakhtain, a resident of the Quaidabad area. Police said that they were trying to ascertain cause of death.

Man dies

A man died after falling from stairs at a residential building in the Jodia Bazaar area within the limits of the Kharadar police station. He was identified as 40-year-old Hussain, son of Yousuf. His body was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy.