Tue Sep 03, 2019
DNA
September 3, 2019

Azeri envoy discusses tourism promotion with religious minister

Islamabad

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizade on Monday discussed matters of mutual interest.

During a meeting held at the ministry, the two sides vowed to jointly work for the promotion of peace and harmony among various segments of life.

They also agreed to hold interactions among Ulema of both the countries and promoting religious tourism, a ministry press release said.

The minister said due to persistent Indian atrocities the occupied Kashmir had become a human tragedy and it was no more an issue between the two countries.

The ambassador said Azerbaijan supported the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.The ambassador invited the minister to attend the second international conference of religious leaders being held in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan.The misconceptions about Islam could be removed with concerted efforts, he added.

