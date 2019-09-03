Forex control

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
People queue to enter a bank in Buenos Aires on Monday. Argentina on Sundayimposed foreign-exchange controls on exporters as it closed out a week of financial uncertainty that saw a sharp drop in the peso. Exporters were ordered to seek permission from the Central Bank of Argentina before purchasing foreign currency, according to a decree published in the
Official Bulletin.
