PTI govt has ignored KP: Malik Baloch

PESHAWAR: National Party President and former chief minister of Balochistan Dr Abdul Malik Baloch said on Monday that the PTI government ignored the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was speaking at "Meet-the-Press" programme of the Peshawar Press Club.

Dr Abdul Malik Baloch said that instead of holding across-the-board accountability, the PTI government was victimizing its opponents by sending political leaders behind bars.

He said the real powers during the last 70 years had never been in the hands of the political leaders. He said his party wanted the establishment of a government that could work for the welfare and prosperity of the people. The National Party leader said the people of Balochistan were not benefiting from the Gwadar Port and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

He said the people of Balochistan believed they were not being given their rights from Gwadar Port and, therefore, it should be handed over to Balochistan.

Senator Tahir Bizenjo said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had disfigured democratic face of India. He called upon the Indian government to withdraw its decision of revoking Article 370 and abolishing the special status of occupied Jammu Kashmir. He pointed out that the situation in the Kashmir valley was worsening. He held the PTI government responsible for the deteriorating situation in the country.