Boat catches fire off California

LOS ANGELES: Rescuers were scrambling on Monday to reach more than 30 people who were sleeping below deck when their scuba-diving boat caught fire off the California coast, with reports of "numerous fatalities".

A major rescue operation was underway for the dozens of people trapped aboard the 75-foot (22-meter) boat, near Santa Cruz Island off the coast from Los Angeles, the Coast Guard tweeted. Bill Nash, a spokesperson for Ventura County, told CNN many people were feared dead. "It’s a large boat, and we know we have numerous fatalities. I don’t have an exact number," Nash said.