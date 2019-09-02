close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
AFP
September 2, 2019

Lyon, Bordeaux play a draw

Sports

AFP
September 2, 2019

PARIS: Ten-man Lyon dropped points in Ligue 1 for the second straight match as Sylvinho’s side were held to a 1-1 draw at the Groupama Stadium by Bordeaux.

A busy transfer window and thumping victories in their opening two games of the season had raised hopes that Lyon could challenge reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain for the title.

But the midweek 1-0 loss to Montpellier was followed with another disappointing performance, as Jimmy Briand grabbed Bordeaux a point midway through the second half after Memphis Depay’s opener and Thiago Mendes’ sending off.

“The sending off of Thiago Mendes penalised us. It seemed to me that it was an exaggerated (fall),” said Sylvinho, who replaced Bruno Genesio as Lyon coach in May.

