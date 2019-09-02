Overcharging exposes govt’s efforts

LAHORE : All the ‘efforts’ and ‘administrative’ measures of the government to control the prices of essential edibles, including the perishable items seem futile as it has failed to control overcharging across the city and even in makeshift markets.

In the makeshift markets here, number of vegetables were not sold on account of wrong pricing issue as claimed by the sellers while the available perishable commodities were B-grade or C-grade and sold at A-grade price exposing the ‘efforts’ and ‘administrative’ measures of the government. Similarly, at wholesale level in Badami Bagh fruit and vegetable market, a representative from Punjab Governor and Deputy Commissioner Offices were deputed to monitor the auction process in order to fix accurate prices in the rate list. However, this step also failed to achieve desirable results as the officials there said that they wanted to stop the auction price at a certain level which was impossible. In open auction process, no one can intervene to stop the auction and fix the price at a certain desired level, the official privy to the situation disclosed. Likewise past consecutive weeks, potato soft skin was not available at any shop and makeshift markets. But the price of this variety was issued in the price list to give plea to the sellers to sell stored variety of potato at higher rates of potato soft skin rates.

The price of potato soft skin new was increased by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, not available there, and potato sugar-free at Rs22 to 24 per kg, and potato stored was fixed at Rs16 to 17 per kg, while it sold at Rs42 per kg as market committee issued Rs42 per kg rate to it.

This week official price of onion was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, mixed variety was sold at Rs50 per kg and A-grade was not available there. The price of tomato was declined by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg.

The price of lemon was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs75 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Garlic local was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs147 to 152 per kg, sold at Rs180 per kg, garlic hernaiy fixed at Rs180 to 186 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 220 per kg, garlic Iran was fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg and garlic Chinese gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs214 to 220 per kg, not sold there on pricing issue.

Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs268 to 275 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs300 to 320 per kg. Brinjal was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs26 to 28 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. Cucumber farm was gained by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs44 to 46 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg, and local variety was reduced by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Bitter gourd local was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs74 to 77 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. Spinach was fixed at Rs15 to Rs16 kg, not sold there. Zucchini local was gained by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs68 to 70 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Cauliflower was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and cabbage increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

Pumpkin was also increased by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs55 per kg and pumpkin long was sold at Rs80 per kg. Luffa was fixed at Rs32 to 34 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Ladyfinger was increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs60 and good quality at Rs80 per kg. Arum was fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Green chili price gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs57 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Capsicum gained by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Carrot was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs29 to 31 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg and carrot local was sold at Rs60 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs160 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Beans were fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Unripe mangoes for pickle fixed at Rs34 to 36 per kg, not sold there.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs56 to 150 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs110 per kg and A-grade was not available there. The price of banana A-category was fixed at Rs61 to 63 per dozen and B-category was fixed at Rs44 to 46 per dozen, sold at Rs60 per dozen, while A-category was not available. Sweet fruit was fixed at Rs112 to 116 per dozen not sold there. Papaya was fixed at Rs96 to 100 per kg, not sold there.

Different variety of mangoes was fixed at Rs70 to 124 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 150 per kg. Peach A-category fixed at Rs135 to 139 per kg, and B-category at Rs70 to 73 per kg, mixed sold at Rs130 to 140 per kg. Apricot white was fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, not sold there. Plump was fixed at Rs140 to 145 per kg, and B-category was fixed at Rs90 to 93 per kg, mixed sold at Rs140 per kg while A-category was not sold there.

Cantaloupe/rock melon price was not fixed in price list while mixed quality sold at Rs60 per kg. Pomegranate local was fixed at Rs124 to 129 per kg, not sold in makeshift markets. Grapes black were fixed at Rs135 to 140 per kg, not sold, Grapes Sunderkhani at Rs152 to 157 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg and Grapes Gola at Rs98 to 102 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Peer was fixed at Rs62 to 65 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. Guava was fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.