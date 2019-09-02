Muharram: 4,293 cops to perform security duty in Multan

MULTAN: As many as 4,293 police personal will be deputed on security duty during the month of Muharram in the district.

According to the police, total 486 mourning processions would be taken out in the city, out of which, 101 had been declared in A category while 385 in category B, however, 1,561 Majalis would be organised in the city, including 377 of category A and 1,184 of B category as per sensitivity.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak said that foolproof security arrangements had been made in the city as CCTV cameras and walk through gates would be installed and video recording of mourning processions would also be ensured. He said that police teams were conducting search operations at mourning procession routes.

On the other hand, the officials of the police, special branch, Rescue 1122, TMA, Wapda, PTCL and SNGPL would also be deployed along mourning processions and Majalis while specially trained 2,215 volunteers would perform duties along with other departments. The CPO directed officers concerned to ensure strict action against graffiti, pillion riding, amplifier act violations and display of weapons during Muharram.

However, police reserves would remain alert at police line to deal any emergency like situation.