Curfew in IHK enters 28th day

SRINAGAR: The curfew and communication blackout continued across the Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) on the 28th consecutive day on Sunday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the Kashmir Valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 5 due to continued blockade and suspension of internet, mobile and landline services and closure of TV channels. Publication of local newspapers remains suspended.

The protests and clashes with Indian forces continued as the Kashmiris expressed the resolve to accept nothing else but freedom from the Indian subjugation.

The shops and business establishments continue to remain shut and schools, too, remain empty.

The people of the Kashmir Valley are facing an acute shortage of essential commodities including food, milk and life-saving medicines due to curfew and blockade.

Principal Secretary of Indian-Held Kashmir, Rohit Kansal, confirmed to the media that over 4,500 people have been arrested under the draconian Public Safety Act.

These 4,500 persons are among 10,000 Hurriyat leaders, political workers, traders, lawyers, social activists and youth who have been arrested since August 5 when India stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status by revoking the Article 370 of its constitution.

Meanwhile, a report by Kashmir police confirmed that more than 300 incidents of protests took place over the past three weeks, with Srinagar topping the list with over 160 such incidents reported from the area.

The incidents occurred between August 5 and August 7 after the abrogation of the provisions in Article 370.

Around 22 such incidents took place in Pulwama and 18 in Baramulla, the police report said. On August 17, the Valley recorded 24 such incidents, the highest number of incidents in a single day.

Areas of Safakadal, Soura and Nigeen in Srinagar have witnessed maximum protests since the clampdown in the Valley, ahead of the August 5 announcement. At least 30 incidents have been reported from the Safakadal, while Soura has reported 20 and the Nigeen area 15.