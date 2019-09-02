The fly

First came the floods, as weeks of monsoon rains deluged neighbourhoods across Karachi, sending sewage and trash through Pakistan’s largest city. Then came the long power outages, in some cases for 60 hours and counting.

And then it got worse: Karachi is in now infested with swarms of flies, which seem to be everywhere in every neighbourhood, bazaar and shop, sparing no one. They’re a bullying force on sidewalks, flying in and out of stores and cars and homes, and settling onto every available surface, from vegetables to people.

Shanza Nawab

Karachi