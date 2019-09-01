close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 1, 2019

‘Iqama-holders also doing politics on Kashmir today’

National

 
September 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Hammad Azhar has wondered that even Arab countries Iqama-holders are also trying to do politics on the issue of Kashmir today.

In a message, he said on Saturday the whole nation took to the streets on Friday to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris, but none of them was seen anywhere in the country. He said these were the politicians who used to call Indian premier Narendra Modi to their personal (family) gatherings, and now they are doing politics on Kashmir. The minister said these Iqama-holder politicians of the country could not utter the name of (Indian spy) Kulbhushan Jadhav for five long years.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan