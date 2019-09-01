‘Iqama-holders also doing politics on Kashmir today’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Hammad Azhar has wondered that even Arab countries Iqama-holders are also trying to do politics on the issue of Kashmir today.

In a message, he said on Saturday the whole nation took to the streets on Friday to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris, but none of them was seen anywhere in the country. He said these were the politicians who used to call Indian premier Narendra Modi to their personal (family) gatherings, and now they are doing politics on Kashmir. The minister said these Iqama-holder politicians of the country could not utter the name of (Indian spy) Kulbhushan Jadhav for five long years.