Police chalk out Muharram security plan

Police have finalised a security plan for Muharramul Haram processions and congregations across the province, particularly in Karachi.

A total of 71,485 policemen will be deployed to maintain security across Sindh during Muharram, said the contingency plan prepared by the AIG Operations Sindh. According to the breakdown, 10,672 cops will be deployed in Karachi, 3,421 in Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas, 19,496 in Larkana, 10,362 in Shaheed Benazirabad and 10,492 in Sukkur.

A report, presented to the Sindh police chief, stated that 15,971 Majalis would be held across Sindh as well as 6,288 and 717 Matam and Tazia processions would be conducted in different parts of the province.

Sindh IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, while reviewing the contingency and deployment plan prepared for the sacred month during a video conference, directed the police officials concerned to monitor the security arrangements for every procession, Majlis, route and Imambargah, particularly Imambargah Hussainian Iranian in Kharadar and Nishtar Park. He also ordered ensuring enforcement of Section 144 imposed by the Sindh government.

MWM’s request

The Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen had demanded of the authorities a day earlier to ensure foolproof security and provision of all required facilities for congregations during Muharram. MWM Pakistan deputy secretary general Allama Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi made this demand while addressing a press conference at his party’s provincial Wahdat Secretariat on Friday.

He also called for the removal of heaps of garbage and sewerage water from around and near mosques, Imambargahs and routes of processions.

Allama Ahmed Iqbal said Sunni and Shia Muslims observed azadari for Imam Hussain and his companions, who were martyred in the battle of Karbala. He vowed that both Sunni and Shia Muslims would defeat the enemies’ plots against azadari.

The MWM leader announced an Azadari Cell to facilitate mourning congregations during Muharram. Ali Hussain Naqvi and Chaudhry Azhar Hassan will lead the cell team at the MWM Sindh secretariat. Allama Ahmed Iqbal said terrorism across Pakistan-Afghanistan border posed an existential threat.