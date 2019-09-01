4 injured in N Waziristan

MIRNASHAH: Four persons, including a minor girl, sustained injuries in two separate incidents in North Waziristan district on Saturday, sources said. The sources said that nine-year-old Safeen was collecting firewood in Muhammadkhel village in Dattakhel subdivision when an explosive device lying there went off. She sustained injuries in the blast and was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Miranshah. In another incident, two armed groups of Sherkhel and Gulakkhel tribes exchanged gunfire over a property dispute in Ghulam Khan subdivision, in which three persons were injured. The identity of the injured could not be ascertained but they were shifted to the DHQ Hospital in Miranshah.