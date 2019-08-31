Dream of prompt, inexpensive justice comes true: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Friday said Model Courts had materialised the vision of expeditious and inexpensive justice as envisaged in Article 37(d) of the Constitution, which otherwise was a dream.

He was addressing an award distribution ceremony of Model Criminal Trial Courts (MCTC) judges at the Supreme Court here.

Justice Khosa said the efforts, devotion and commitment of MCTC judges had turned the dream of speedy and inexpensive justice into reality and litigants were getting prompt relief.

"The credit goes to the judges who rejuvenated the ailing judicial system under existing and available resources and without any amendments to the given law," the chief justice said, adding that it had instilled a new sprit into the masses to repose confidence in the institution of judiciary, which otherwise had always been blamed for undue delays in dispensation of justice.

Director General Model Courts of Pakistan Sohail Nasir, DG Federal Judicial Academy Hayat Ali Shah, EJI team and position holder MCTC Judges from all over Pakistan attended the ceremony.

The chief justice was informed that 12,584 murder and narcotics cases had been decided in about five months by 167 model trial courts set up across the country to conduct swift trials.

The chief justice appreciated the judges’ services and handed them awards for deciding maximum number of cases.

Amongst the position holders were Sessions Judge Islamabad West Sohail Nasir who earned five distinctions, while securing first position in overall Pakistan in murder category and third position in joint murder and narcotics categories.

Apart from him, Munir Ahmed Mari, Sessions Judge Loralai; Zafar Jaan, Additional Sessions Judge Barkhan; Asadullah Kakar, Additional Sessions Judge Dera Murad Jamali; Tahir Humayun, Additional Sessions Judge Gwadar; Zafarullah Khan Bazai, Sessions Judge Quetta; Rahim Dad khilji, Additional Sessions Judge Dalbandin; Nouroz Khan Hoth, Additional Sessions Judge Dera Bugti; Inayatullah Kakar, Additional Sessions Judge Harnai; Sadullah khan Bazai, Sessions judge Kalat; Alamgir Khan Hotak, Additional Sessions Judge Kohlu; Allah Dad Roshan, Sessions Judge Noshki; Mohammed Anwar Mohammad Shai, Additional Sessions Judge Panjgor; Mohammed Rafiq, Sessions Judge Turbat; and Barkat Ali Marghazani, Additional Sessions Judge Ziarat, earned distinctions from the Balochistan High Court.

Likewise from Peshawar High Court, Arbab Sohail Hamid, Additional Sessions Judge Charsadda; Ms Zainab Rahman, Additional Sessions Judge Abbottabad; Ms Nadia Syed, Additional Sessions Judge Mardan; Mohammad Zaib Khan, Additional Sessions Judge Swabi; Usman Wali, Additional Sessions Judge Dera Ismail Khan; and Syed Anees Badshah Bukhari, Sessions Judge Kohistan Lower, earned distinctions.

From Lahore High Court, Farhan Mudassar, Additional Sessions Judge Sargodha; Mohammed Wajid Minhas, Additional Sessions Judge Kasur; Raja Shahid Zameer, Additional Sessions Judge Rawalpindi; Ghulam Shabbir Hussain, Additional Sessions Judge Jhelum; Raja Mohammed Ajmal Khan, Additional Sessions Judge Mianwali; and Chaudhry Zia Ullah, Additional Sessions Judge Sheikhupura earned honours.

From the Sindh High Court, Naveed Ahmed Soomro, additional Sessions Judge Karachi (Malir); Liaquat Ali Khoso, Additional Sessions Judge Karachi (Central); Ghulam Qadir Tunio, Additional Sessions Judge Kambar Shahdad Kot; Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Sessions Judge Tando Muhammad Khan; Halim Ahmed, Additional Sessions Judge Karachi (East); and Shayam Lal Ladhani, Additional Sessions Judge Larkana, earned distinctions.

In the end certificates of appreciation were distributed among the JI team.