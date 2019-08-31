Kashmir Hour sends strong message to world: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa says the solidarity displayed by the Pakistani nation with their Kashmiri brethren while observing Kashmir Hour sends a strong message to the world.

"Solidarity displayed by the nation with Kashmiri brethren during the Kashmir Hour today is a strong message to the world," the COAS said during his visit to the Gujranwala Corps Headquarters on Friday. General Bajwa said the deteriorating situation in Indian Held Kashmir was a serious threat to regional peace. A day before, the COAS visited the formation of strike corps of Pakistan Army on Thursday where he lauded the high state of preparedness, training standards and high morale of officers and jawans.