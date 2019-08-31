close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
August 31, 2019

IHK situation threat to regional peace: COAS

Top Story

August 31, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said the deteriorating situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) is a threat to regional peace during his visit to the headquarters of Gujranwala Corps.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued on Friday, Gen Bajwa visited HQ Gujranwala Corps and was briefed about operational preparedness. “Solidarity displayed by the nation with Kashmiri brethren during Kashmir Hour today is a strong message to the world. Deteriorating situation in IOJ&K is threat to regional peace,” said the Army chief.’

