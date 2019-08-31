Qureshi reaches out to S Korean FM about IHK

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has apprised his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha of the current situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The South Korean Foreign Minister said South Korea was following the situation closely.

In a telephonic conversation on Friday, the foreign minister briefed Kang in detail on the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was in contravention of international law and UNSC resolutions.

The South Korean foreign minister said South Korea believed in upholding of human rights and the rule of law. The two sides agreed to remain in contact and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

Qureshi underlined that the steps taken by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir entailed a grave risk for peace and security in the region. He also pointed to the irresponsible and belligerent statements by the Indian defence minister in the nuclear arena.

The foreign minister further highlighted the danger of false-flag operations staged by India in occupied Kashmir to divert the world’s attention from the atrocities being committed by Indian forces.The foreign minister apprised her of the continuously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir due to complete lockdown for the last 25 days, and manifest in severe shortage of food and lifesaving medicines and communications blackout.

There was a danger that once the curfew was lifted, Indian forces would use further violent means, thus accentuating the humanitarian catastrophe. The foreign minister underscored that the international community had the responsibility to take urgent steps to address the current unacceptable situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.