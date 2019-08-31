Rallies, seminars express solidarity with Kashmiris in Punjab

FAISALABAD: On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, various rallies were taken out and seminars and others functions were held across the Faisalabad on Friday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

The protesters condemned the Indian atrocities in the Indian Held Kashmir. Under the arrangements of the district administration, two separate ceremonies were held at Railway Station Chowk and Clock Tower Chowk at 12pm. Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti, RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar and MPA Firdous Rai attended the ceremony at Railway Station Chowk while Deputy Commissioner Sardr Saifullah Dogar, CPO Azhar Akram and MNAs Sheikh Khurram Shahzad and Raza Nasarullah Ghumman were present in the Clock Tower ceremony. Additional Commissioners Rai Wajid Ali, Mehboob Ahmad, Khadim Jilani, ADCs Tariq Khan Niazi, Asma Ejaz Cheema, Qaisar Rind, Education CEO Ali Ahmad, Health CEO Dr Mushtaq Sipra, Director Labour Munawar Awan, Director Colleges Dr M Alam, DD Colleges Imdadullah Ch and officers of different departments along with their staff attended the ceremonies.

Ajman-e-Tajran president Khawaja Shahid Razzaq Sika, Mehmood Alam, Aslam Bhalli, chairman of Council of power looms owners association Waheed Khaliq and a large number of students and general public participated in the events. The national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were played at 12 pm while one-minute silence was also observed while traffic signals remained red on the roads.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribing slogans against the brutalities of Indian forces in the Indian Held Kashmir. They chanted slogans against the India and in favour of Kashmiris.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that the Pakistani nation could not be remained silence on the gross violation and brutality of the Indian forces on the innocent Kashmiris. He said that the nation would raise the issue on all forums in support to the Kashmiris. He maintained that the objectives of observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day was to create effective awareness for the whole world about the oppression and brutality of the Indian forces on the innocent Kashmiri people. The commissioner said that the Kashmir Solidarity Day was being observed across the four districts of the Faisalabad Division like other parts of the country. He told that protest rallies had been taken out from every corner of the division to highlight the message that the people of the Pakistan were with the Kashmiris.

RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that the sacred blood of innocent Kashmiris would definitely attain the desired objective of independence. He saluted to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and vowed that we would continue our support to the Kashmiris till their independence.

Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar said that the India could not suppress the independence movement of eth Kashmiris.

Parliamentarians Sh Khurram Shahzad, Raza Nasrullah Ghumman and Firdous Rai said that the entire nation was observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day against the Indian forces atrocities in the Indian Held Kashmir. They said that the Pakistani nation was united on the Kashmir issue.

Meanwhile, a protest rally was also taken out at Samundri, which was led by Punjab Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad. Assistant Commissioner Faisal Sultan and a large number of citizens belonging to different walks of life attended the protest rally. Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab minister said that we would not leave the Kashmiris in their difficult time. He said that the future of Pakistan was attached with the independence of the Kashmiris from the India.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheeruddin also participated in a Kashmir solidarity function at the AC Office Jaranwala. He condemned the Indian atrocities in eth Indian Held Kashmir. The Kashmir Solidarity Day was also observed at Jhang, TT Singh, Chiniot, Jaranwala, Chak Jhumra, Tandlianwala and other parts of the Faisalabad division.

Meanwhile, lawyers also took out a protest rally against eth Indian atrocities in the Indian Held Kashmir. They hoped that the Kashmiris would get independence from the India soon.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Hour was also observed at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad to give a message that the whole Pakistani nation condemns the Indian atrocities in the Indian Held Kashmir.

The rally was led by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf in which a large number of faculty members and teachers took part. Addressing on the occasion, Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that our support with the Kashmiris would continue till solution to the issue. He stressed upon the United Nations and other international organisations to play their role to stop the Indian terrorism in the Indian Held Kashmir.

JHANG: Like other parts of the country, the Kashmir Hour was observed in the district on Friday.

The main events were held at the Government Comprehensive Boys Model School Satellite Town and at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School Janobi City. The students presented national songs and performed tableaus to highlight the freedom movement of the Kashmiris in the Indian Held Kashmir. The students, teachers and other staff came out from the schools at 12pm and remained on roads till 12:10pm and gave massage to the world that the Pakistani youth was with the Kashmiris. The students, teaching and non-teaching staff of different boys schools and members of civil society gathered in the playground of the Government Islamia High School under the leadership of Education CEO Nasim Ahmed Zahid.

A rally was brought out which ended at District Council Secretariat after marching through Education Complex Chowk, Yousaf Shah Road and Nadra Chowk. The participants of the rally were carrying national flags of Pakistan and Kashmir and chanted slogans in favour of the Kashmiri people. A Kashmir Hour function was also held at the government college for women Jhang Sadar, City and Satellite Town while a function was arranged at the District Council Secretariat.

MULTAN: All educational institutions, including public and private sectors, civil society, traders, lawyers, factory workers, Civil Aviation Authority employees and Pakistan Railways staff on Friday stopped their work at 12pm to express their solidarity with the Kashmiris.

The protesters also made a human chain in protest and chanted slogans against the Indian forces. In Khanewal, a big procession was taken out from the University College of Management and Sciences and hundreds of students and members of academic staff participated in the rally. The UCMS rally participants were carrying banners in their hands inscribing slogans in favour of the Kashmiris. All the students led by UCMS deputy director campus Dr Muhammad Salman, campus coordinator Ms Mehreen Anum and faculty members marched on the roads and chanted slogans against the Indian atrocities.

Speaking on the occasion, UCMS deputy director campus Dr Muhammad Salman condemned the Indian atrocities in the Indian Held Kashmir. He said that India had made the Kashmir a prison for the last 25 days. The Kashmir had become a focal point of human rights abuses, he added. Dr Muhammad Salman criticised the international community on keeping mum on gross human violations in the Indian Held Kashmir. He said that the Pakistani nation stands with the Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, Multan Development Authority Director General Tanveer Iqbal also arranged a rally took out from the MDA while Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Daud Pota also took out a rally from Multan Cantonment Station.The Pakistani and Azad Kashmir’s national anthems were played at Multan Public School and College. Later, the students and the teachers took out a rally from the school.

Multan City District Administration also took out a rally led by Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu, Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak, CPO Zubair Dareshak, MPAs Salim Laber, Qasim Langah and Abdullah Tariq. Thousands of people participated in the rally started from Chowk Ghanta Ghar.

LALAMUSA: A rally was taken out to express solidarity with the Kashmiris here on Friday.

The rally was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad, DPO Syed Tausif Haider, MPA Mian Akhtar Hayat, PTI leader Ch Muhammad Ilyas, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Rani Hafsa Kanwal, assistant commissioners Muhammad Jamil, Faisal Abbas, Education CEO Afzal Shahid, Health CEO Dr Zahid Tanveer and a large number of people from different walks of life attended the rally.

The rally started from GTS Chowk and culminated at Jamia Masjid Eidgah. The national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were played during the Kashmir Hour at 12pm. The students of different government and private schools presented national songs.

Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad said that according to the UN resolution, right to self-determination was the basic right of the Kashmiris. MPA Mian Akhtar Hayat and Ch Ilyas said that the communication blackout continues in the Indian Occupied Kashmir for the 26th consecutive day. They said that Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue in front of the whole world.

Meanwhile, the students of the Government ID Janjua College for Women organised a walk to express solidarity with the Kashmiris of the Indian Held Kashmir. The participants were holding banners, placards and the flags of Pakistan and Kashmir chanted slogans against the India and in favour of the Kashmiris. Later, Principle Mrs Syeda Rubab Jaffri offered collective prayer for the freedom of the Indian Held Kashmir. Rallies were taken out at different government schools and colleges, including Government Shamim Girls High School and Government Islamia High School. The main rally was taken out by the PTI, which was led by MNA Syed Faizul Hassan Shah. The participants of the rally were holding the flags of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan marched on the GT Road.

KASUR: Former foreign minister and PTI leader Khursheed Mahmood Kasuri has said that the whole Pakistani nation is standing with the Kashmiris of the Indian Held Kashmir.

He was addressing a huge rally in front of the shrine of Baba Bulleh Shah on Railway Road in connection with the Kashmir Hour on Friday. He said that the Indian forces were killing the innocent Kashmiris in the Indian Hel Kashmir. Kasuri said that the international media was exposing the atrocities of the Indian forces in eth Indian Held Kashmir. He said that Pakistan would never compromise on the Kashmir and would raise the issue at every forum. He said that war was not the solution to the Kashmir issue.

Meanwhile, civil society, lawyers, traders, students and activists of political parties took out rallies in all four tehsils of Kasur district.

Meanwhile, DC Azhar Hayat, DPO Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani and other organisations took out rallies to condemn the Indian atrocities in the Indian Held Kashmir.