LPG price reduced by 1.65 percent

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The government has reduced the price of local liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by 1.65 percent, or Rs22.27, for September 2019, translating into Rs1,327.76/11.8kg cylinder for the month. The new prices would be effective from Sunday.
The new price of 11.8kg domestic cylinder would now be Rs1,327.76, down from Rs1,350.03 in August, a notification of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) said. Last month in August, the government had increased LPG price by 1.44 percent or Rs19.11/cylinder over the previous month.
The producers’ price of LPG (propane 40 percent and butane 60 percent) has been determined at Rs56,504.52/ton (in August it was Rs58,116.72/ton). This price included excise duty of Rs85/ton, while excluding the petroleum levy. Under this head, the producer price of Rs666.75/11.8kg cylinder has been worked out.
Marketing/distribution margin has been set at Rs35,000/ton or Rs413/cylinder, a petroleum levy of Rs4,669/ton would also be charged, which would translate into Rs55.09/ cylinder. Prior to the imposition of general sales tax, the consumer price would be Rs96,173.52/ton (in August it was Rs97,785.72/ton), while the price of the 11.8kg cylinder was Rs1,134.84.
Additionally, a GST of 17 percent on Rs96,173.52/ton would be Rs16,349.50, or Rs192.92, for a cylinder. The final price per ton would be Rs112,523.02, or Rs1,327.76/cylinder.
ISLAMABAD: The government has reduced the price of local liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by 1.65 percent, or Rs22.27, for September 2019, translating into Rs1,327.76/11.8kg cylinder for the month. The new prices would be effective from Sunday.
The new price of 11.8kg domestic cylinder would now be Rs1,327.76, down from Rs1,350.03 in August, a notification of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) said. Last month in August, the government had increased LPG price by 1.44 percent or Rs19.11/cylinder over the previous month.
The producers’ price of LPG (propane 40 percent and butane 60 percent) has been determined at Rs56,504.52/ton (in August it was Rs58,116.72/ton). This price included excise duty of Rs85/ton, while excluding the petroleum levy. Under this head, the producer price of Rs666.75/11.8kg cylinder has been worked out.
Marketing/distribution margin has been set at Rs35,000/ton or Rs413/cylinder, a petroleum levy of Rs4,669/ton would also be charged, which would translate into Rs55.09/ cylinder. Prior to the imposition of general sales tax, the consumer price would be Rs96,173.52/ton (in August it was Rs97,785.72/ton), while the price of the 11.8kg cylinder was Rs1,134.84.
Additionally, a GST of 17 percent on Rs96,173.52/ton would be Rs16,349.50, or Rs192.92, for a cylinder. The final price per ton would be Rs112,523.02, or Rs1,327.76/cylinder.