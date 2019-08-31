Gold drops Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices dropped by Rs300/tola in the local market on Friday. Rates announced by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed prices dropped to Rs89,500/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also declined by Rs258 to Rs76,732. Gold rates in the international market also decreased by $11 to $1,526/ounce.