Gold drops Rs300/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices dropped by Rs300/tola in the local market on Friday. Rates announced by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed prices dropped to Rs89,500/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also declined by Rs258 to Rs76,732. Gold rates in the international market also decreased by $11 to $1,526/ounce.
KARACHI: Gold prices dropped by Rs300/tola in the local market on Friday. Rates announced by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed prices dropped to Rs89,500/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also declined by Rs258 to Rs76,732. Gold rates in the international market also decreased by $11 to $1,526/ounce.