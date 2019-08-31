COMSATS University staff protests human rights violations in held Kashmir

Islamabad: University faculty and staff gathered to protest against Indian aggression and violations of human rights by the Indian Army in the Indian Occupied Kashmir at the Islamabad Campus of the COMSATS University here on Friday. The protest was held on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which was subsequently endorsed by the Higher Education Commission.

Participants held banners against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and condemned the genocide being undertaken under complete lock down of the IoK.

While informing the protestors Prof. Shahid A. Khan said that Kashmir had a history against oppressive Hindu regimes which had successively tried to subdue the legitimate rights of the people of Kashmir.

He said that the vision of the founding fathers of Pakistan, expressed in the two-nation theory had remained true even after 70 years, in wake of the upsurge of violence by the Indian fascist regime.

National Anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were played during the protest.

Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar Rector COMSATS University

Islamabad while leading the protest against atrocities in Indian held Kashmir called on the international community to intervene in order to avert a nuclear flashpoint and impress upon India to implement the United Nations Security Council resolutions, which call for a plebiscite to determine the will of the people of Kashmir. Prof. Qamar expressed the resolve of every Pakistani to continue to stand with the Kashmiri brothers to their last breath. Over 300 faculty members and staff joined the protest demonstration held at the university.