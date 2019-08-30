Rescue scout training launched

LAHORE: Chief Scout/Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday launched the Rescue Scout Training for Punjab Boy Scouts Association (PBSA) and Punjab Girl Guides Association (PGGA) to cope with the emergency situations more efficiently.

A ceremony, chaired by Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, was held at Governor’s House in this regard. Rescue Punjab Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer, Punjab governor’s wife Mrs Parveen Sarwar were also present. The Punjab governor said he was pleased to say the trainings of Punjab Boy Scout and Girl Guides were being affiliated with Rescue 1122. He said the instructors of Rescue 1122 would impart them trainings about rescue and safety on modern lines to make them proactive. The training programme would be extended to the province level. As a chief scout of the province, the Punjab governor said, “it is my personal concern to devise a framework for a continuation and expansion of the ongoing training program/ workshops for Punjab Boy Scout Association and the Girl Guides Association in collaboration with and technical assistance of Rescue 1122.”