Shahbaz, Zardari using tactics to get relief: Fayyaz

LAHORE: Provincial Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Thursday said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif played tactics to get relief for their parties' leaderships from the jail by making the issue of medical checkup.

Talking to a private news channel, he strongly condemned the opposition parties' non-serious approach and said they wanted to hide their corruption that had left the national kitty in ailing situation.

He said that the government had to take loans to pay interest over the loans taken by the former rulers even then the both parties were terming government's constitutional and legal steps against democracy. He said that former president Zardari was being provided all necessary facilities as per jail rules adding that medical services were also extended to Nawaz Sharif as per his physician's advice. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government is committed to eradicate the menace of corruption from the country, he said.