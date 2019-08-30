UNDP, KPITB collaborate with Abacus

LAHORE: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) have collaborated with Abacus Consulting to train and educate the youth of the province on advanced digital skills, a statement said on Thursday.

The training will be provided under the UNDP’s “Kamyab Jawan: Youth Empowerment Programme” and KPITB’s “KP Youth Employment Program”, it added. The Advanced Digital Skills Training Programme is a platform that connects the youth in KP with the digital skills needed to help them acquire jobs and other paid work using the internet.

The courses will be offered in modules that will equip the students with the skills needed to access digital opportunities, both in Pakistan and across the globe. The students will be trained on Amazon Web Services (AWS Foundation and AWS Solutions Architect), Microsoft Azure (MCSD: Web Applications) and Big Data Analytics (Cloudera Certified Associate). This project is powered by KPITB, funded by UNDP Pakistan and is being executed by Abacus Consulting, Dice Analytics and VaporVM, it said.