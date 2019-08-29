Ailing Zardari being shifted to PIMS today

RAWALPINDI: Incarcerated former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari is being shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital for treatment today (Thursday).

Sources said Zardari is being shifted to the hospital on recommendations of a medical board. They said the board had sent its recommendations to the Ministry of Interior after evaluation of his health condition last week. All arrangements for the transportation and stay of the former president at the medical facility have been completed.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had earlier on Aug 27 regretted the government was not shifting his father to a hospital despite his ill health. “Visited my father in jail he is being held without being convicted of any crime. Can confirm news below is true. Govt doctors advised he be taken to hospital but govt is refusing. We are going to court. If anything happens to him govt will be responsible,” Bilawal tweeted.