Seeded players power into squash semis

ISLAMABAD: Seeded players made it to the semi-finals of the Pakistan International Squash Tournament here at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex on Wednesday.

In the men’s $10,000 event, Asim Khan and Farhan Zaman were seen in a neck-and-neck battle with Asim emerging winner 10-12, 12-14, 11-9, 11-9, 11-4.

Asim came from two games down to beat Farhan who showed lack of stamina especially in the last game. Asim used his reach to good effect beating his much experienced opponent following 57 minutes battle.

Top seed Tayyab Aslam also lost a game against Israr Ahmad before winning 11-7, 13-15, 11-3, 11-5.

In the lower half, Farhan Mehboob and Amaad Fareed also made it to the semi-finals with comparatively easy wins.

Tayyab will take on Asim whereas Farhan Mehboob is to face Amaad Fareed in the semi-finals.

In the women’s $5000 event, Maria Toorpakai Wazir continued her impressive run and looked on course for title. She defeated Noor Ul Huda 11-7, 11-5, 11-7 in just 13 minutes to make it to the semis.

Amna Fayyaz beat Anam Mustafa Aziz in straight games 11-3, 11-6, 11-7 to enter last four stage.

Results: Men’s quarter-finals: Tayyab Aslam bt Israr Ahmad 11-7, 13-15, 11-3, 11-5; Asim Khan bt Farhan Zaman 10-12, 12-14, 11-9, 11-9, 11-4; Amaad Fareed bt Waqas Mehboob 11-3, 11-9, 11-4; Farhan Mehboob bt Haris Qasim 11-5, 11-4, 11-5.

Women’s quarter-finals: Maria Toorpakai Wazir bt Noor Ul Huda 11-7, 11-5, 11-7; Amna Fayyaz bt Anam Mustafa Aziz 11-3, 11-6, 11-7; Saima Shaukat bt Riffat Khan 8-11, 7-11, 12-10 (retired hurt); Moqaddas Ashraf bt Rushna Mehboob 6-11, 11-3, 12-10, 6-11, 11-5.