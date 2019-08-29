LHC vacates application to suspend PCB constitution

Our correspondent

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday did not grant a stay and vacated an application by the petitioners to suspend the PCB Constitution 2019, which was promulgated by the Government of Pakistan and came into existence on August 19.

LHC, however, issued notices to PCB to present its response at the next date of hearing. No date of hearing has been fixed thus far.In Wednesday’s proceedings, a second attempt was made by the petitioners to challenge and suspend the operation of the new PCB Constitution 2019 by filing a fresh case. Additionally LHC also dismissed more than a dozen cases relating to the election commission as well as grievances of terminated employees.

Meanwhile The Pakistan Cricket Board welcomed the LHC decision. PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “The PCB welcomes the judgment of the Honourable Lahore High Court Judge Justice Shahid Waheed, who dismissed the application to suspend the PCB Constitution 2019.