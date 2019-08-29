ATM service being launched in Post Office

Rawalpindi: Director General Pakistan Post, Dr Naseer Ahmad Khan has said that ATM service is being launched in the post office this year and services would further improved to facilitate the masses.

Addressing the ceremony of distribution of motorcycles was attended by Postmaster General Hafiz Zafar Ali Malik, Deputy Postmaster General Ijaz Ahmed Khokhar, Chief Postmaster Aqleem Hussain and other officers.

The Director General said that steps are being taken to revamp the postal services and to integrate with all the requirements of the new era.The distribution will be accelerated and significantly improved and soon more motorcycles will be distributed across the country due to which services, speed and accuracy of Postmen will be improved significantly. Dr. Naseer Ahmad Khan Director General also planted a tree in the GPO compound.