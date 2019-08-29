PA resolution demands inquiry, action against school

The Sindh Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution demanding a probe into the drowning of a student of Habib Public School, Karachi, during a swimming class, saying that a committee should be constituted for the purpose.

The resolution, moved by an opposition legislator of the PTI, Bilal Abdul Ghaffar, condoled the tragic death of the sixth class student, Usman Durrani. The mover of the resolution said that due precautions should be taken to prevent such tragic incidents in future. He said that whoever showed negligence in the tragic drowning incident should be handed down punishment.

He said timely provision of first aid could have saved the life of the student. PTI MPA Dr Seema Zia said it seemed that some of the aspects of the incidents were being covered up by the school administration. She said the instructor, the coach and the lifeguard should be present during such swimming classes in schools.

“For what reason information of the incident had been given to the bereaved parents after delay?” she asked. MPA Zia said every school should recruit paramedical staff to deal with such emergencies. She said schools should have arrangements for emergency first aid for students facing such medical emergencies.

Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said an investigation would be conducted and due action would be taken against whosoever was found responsible for the tragedy. Later, the house unanimously passed the resolution.

The resolution states: “This House expresses grief on the death of 11-year-old Usman Durrani who passed away during a swimming class at Habib Public School. Usman was a student of sixth grade. It is reported that at the time of this incident instructors could not take timely action and thus Usman could not be saved.

“This incident reflects negligence on the part of the school authority who failed to ensure safety of students. This House demands that an inquiry should be held and a committee should be formed to investigate the incident and culprits should be brought to justice. All our sympathies and support are with victim’s family.”