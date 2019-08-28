Man killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHAR: One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur tribal district on Tuesday, sources said.
The sources said unidentified gunmen ambushed the vehicle of Abdul Baseer in Mamond tehsil. As a result, he was killed on the spot while his driver sustained injuries. The injured was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar. No one has claimed responsibility for the killing.
