Three bodies recovered in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The police recovered three bodies from various parts of Faisalabad during the last 12 hours.

A police spokesman said that passersby spotted bodies at Malikpur Stop, Abdullahpur and Eidgah Road and informed area police. The police took all the three bodies into custody and so far one was identified as Moeen about of Akbar Town.

Efforts were under way to identify the remaining bodies.

Power shutdown programme: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown programme due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines. According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Hindoana, Aasiyan, Muazzam Shah, Chenabnagar, Badshahi Masjid, City, Usmanabad, Jhumra Road, Iqbal Rice Mills, Kot Ahmad Yar/Jhok Malliya, Shah Burhan, Dawar and Sakhi Abdul Wahab feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Makkoana, Gulab, Akbar, Sultani and Eden Valley feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station and Fareed feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 12 noon while Razabad and Madinabad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9am to 1pm on Wednesday (August 28). Similarly, electricity supply from Qadirabad, Ahmadabad, Subhanabad, Rehmanabad, Langrana, Khurdpur, Siddupura and Faizabad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Agri University, Cardiology-II, City, Iqbal Stadium, State Bank, Rasheedabad, Rehmat Town, Jalal Street, New Civil Lines, Taj Colony, Khayaban Garden, Islamnagar, CTM-II, Muneerabad, Raja Chowk, Qudratabad, Ejaz Town, Saeedabad, Rasoolpura, Sadar Bazaar, New Jinnah Colony, New Rehmat Town, General Hospital ,Ali Road, Faisal and Qaim Sain feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Katchery Road, Islampura and Alipur Bungalow feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Naimat Colony feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station and Mongi Road feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will also remain suspended from 7am to 11am on August 28.

Scholarships distributed: Scholarships of Rs1.7 million were distributed among 102 students of Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) under the PEEF scholarship programme.

GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq congratulated the students and urged them to focus on seeking modern knowledge as they had to play their role in national and economic development of the country.

Registrar GCWUF Zile Huma Nazli, Students Financial Aid Officer Asma Zaheer and others were also present during the scholarship distribution.

Gang busted: Lundianwala police arrested two members of a robbers gang and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

The SHO Lundianwala along with his team conducted raids and arrested Sajid alias Sajo (ringleader), of Dhari Jattan Syedwala and his accomplice Ziaur Rehman of Chak 379/GB whereas Haris alias Saqi of Niazi Chowk, Lahore, and Nadeem alias Thutma of Syedwala were still at

large. During initial investigation, the accused confessed to committing 25 robberies.