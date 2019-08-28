‘Plastic-free Abbottabad’ campaign launched

ABBOTTABAD: “Plastic-free Abbottabad” campaign has been formally launched in the district after the ban on the use of polythene bags in the province. The district administration while joining hands with all the stakeholders including social activists and traders distributed more than 10,000 cloth bags among the general public under the campaign. The plastic bags are a major contributor to the pollution which is damaging the environment. It causes land, air as well as water pollution. This is the reason for the ban on its use in various countries. However, the polythene bags are still being widely used in most parts of the world and these are hazardous to the environment. The plastic plays a major role in pollution. Plastic is made from fossil fuels such as oil and petroleum which are widely used for manufacturing numerous things including plastic bags, kitchenware, furniture, doors, sheeting and packing material. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq has formally launched the campaign. President of traders union Naeem Awan and other office-bearers of the association were also present. Speaking on the occasion, he said that plastic bags were readily available in the market and are used for carrying grocery items. “However, the cost we are paying for using these bags is overlooked,” he remarked and said that the bags were damaging the environment.The official said that Section 144 had already been imposed to stop manufacturing and selling of polyphone bags. He said that a spirited campaign under the clean and green Abbottabad drive had been launched to create public awareness through rallies and debates. Amir Afaq urged the people not to use the plastic bags as this was damaging the environment.