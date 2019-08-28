Imad Wasim’s Valima largely attended

ISLAMABAD: National camp probables and some leading dignitaries attended the Valima function of allrounder Imad Wasim in Islamabad late Monday evening

Top cricketers were seen wishing Imad the best of luck for married life and these included captain Sarfraz Ahmad, Yasir Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Ahmad Shahzad, Shan Masood, Umar Gul, Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq and others.

Talking to The News, Sarfraz said majority of cricketers took time out to wish the allrounder happy wedding. “We all pray for his future life and success,” he said.Director General ISPR Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor was amongst the dignitaries. Besides local MNA Asad Umar and Ali Nawaz, Senator Faisal Javed and Babar Awan were also present at the Valima reception.Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was represented by Wasim Khan (Managing Director) who was there for a short duration.