PIMS receives over 25 confirmed cases

Islamabad: The outpatient department at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has so far received over 25 patients of dengue fever who have been confirmed positive from different public and private laboratories in the region.

According to PIMS spokesman, Dr. Waseem Khawaja, well over 55 suspected patients of dengue fever have received treatment at the hospital however, the infection has not claimed any life so far. The PIMS received majority of cases from areas located near Benazir Bhutto International Airport, he said.

He added the Executive Director PIMS has directed to reserve 10 beds for dengue fever patients in isolation in Surgical Ward 4 and Medical Ward 1 with proper arrangements. He said the PIMS emergency department has also provided treatment to well over 100 suspected dengue fever patients.