Minister for central policy on medical waste disposal

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rahsid has directed the authorities concerned to formulate a new central policy for disposing of medical waste of private and public hospitals of the province.

She issued the directions to them while chairing a meeting at Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department on Tuesday. The Lahore Waste Management Company MD briefed the minister about different procedures to dispose of the hospital waste.

Dr Yasmin Rashid directed that hospital waste should not be sold in the market. She directed the private hospitals to dispose of their medical waste according to the law after the issuance of the central policy and directed the Punjab Healthcare Commission to supervise it. anti-dengue campaign: Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmien Rashid chaired a meeting to review the activities of anti-dengue campaign here on Tuesday.

The meeting held at Civil Secretariat was attended by Minister for Auqaf Saeedul Hassan Jaferi, Chief Secretary Naseem Khokhar, provincial secretaries Zahid Akhter Zaman and Cap (r) Usman and Lahore deputy commissioner. All the commissioners and DCs from other areas of the province attended the meeting through a video link.

The health minister said that increase in dengue cases in Rawalpindi was a matter of great concern. She said the purpose behind imposing medical emergency in Rawalpindi was to control the dengue cases. She said all the departments concerned would have to work jointly for overcoming the dengue disease. All public sector hospitals have been directed to increase the number of beds for the dengue patients.

She said September and October were very important regarding controlling dengue. ICUs have also been alerted. She the citizens should keep their houses, offices and workplaces clean.

The chief secretary reprimanded the Rawalpindi DC on showing negligence in anti-dengue campaign. At the end of the meeting, Fateha was offered for the departed soul of Prof Dr Faisal Masood.

Uplift schemes: The Punjab government on Tuesday approved three development schemes of different sectors at an estimated cost of Rs 5.34 billion. The approved development schemes are: Expansion of Family Welfare Centres and Introduction of Community-Based Family Planning Workers (revised) at a cost of Rs 3.890 billion, Strengthening of Well Drilling Services through Procurement of Power Drilling Rigs at a cost of Rs600million and Widening/Improvement of Rawalpindi Chakri Road (Mohra Chapri) to Motorway Interchange (TST Road 24-ft wide with 4-ft treated shoulders), length 37 km, Tehsil and District Rawalpindi (revised) at a cost of Rs 858.147 million.

The schemes were approved in the 11th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current fiscal year, 2019-20, presided over by Planning and Development Board Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani.

Workshop: The Department of Pathology of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore, in collaboration with World’s Poultry Science Association (WPSA), Pakistan branch, organised the fourth technical workshop on “Flock Health Monitoring in Poultry” here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the inaugural session of the workshop while Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, representatives from WPSA Pakistan, poultry industry and a large number of researchers, professionals, faculty members and postgraduate students were also present.

Prof Pasha said such workshop was necessary for innovative knowledge sharing with professionals and students for improving farm practices; flock health monitoring in poultry and for the enhancement of poultry production.

The objective of the workshop was to strengthen the linkages between WPSA, academia and industry for the promotion of education and research to solve the problems and challenges facing the poultry sector in Pakistan. Prof Dr Asim Aslam chaired the concluding session of the workshop and distributed certificates among the participants.

security: Sikh pilgrims from across the world will come to Pakistan to take part in the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak being held from November 5 to Nov 15. The pilgrims will be given foolproof security in the country. Transport will be provided to them. Gurwaras will be decorated. Special arrangements will be made on the occasion.

It was decided in a meeting held at the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) office. Sardar Satonat Singh, Pardhan of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), Ameer Singh from the committee, Tariq Wazir Khan, ETPB secretary, Imran Gondal from ETPB and the officials from the ministries concerned, police and Rangers officials were present.

The PSGPC Pardhan thanked the government of Pakistan and said that ETPB was taking great measures to celebrate the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.